PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A Clackamas County jail deputy has been arrested on suspicion of attacking his ex-girlfriend.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested Brandon Kearns Thursday on suspicion of felony strangulation after an agency supervisor learned of allegations of recent domestic violence.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the 34-year-old Kearns was jailed on the same day of his arrest. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.

The sheriff’s office said an agency supervisor learned Tuesday night of domestic violence allegations against Kearns. The alleged violence happened during a recent trip to Las Vegas.

Detectives determined they had cause to arrest Kearns on suspicion of strangulation in a separate incident that allegedly happened in Clackamas County in January.

Authorities said both incidents involve his former girlfriend.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.