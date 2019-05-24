SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Authorities in Oregon say they’ve arrested a man on murder and kidnapping charges following the disappearance of a mother and her 3-year-old son.

The Salem Police Department said in a statement Friday afternoon that Michael John Wolfe, the child’s biological father, was in custody. The statement said Wolfe, of Gaston, Oregon, is being charged with two counts of aggravated murder and two counts of kidnapping.

Karissa Alyn Fretwell, 25 and her son, William, have not been found. Fretwell hasn’t been heard from since May 13.

Court papers show that Fretwell went to court last year to establish that the 52-year-old Wolfe was William’s father.

A DNA test verified her claim, and Fretwell then filed a petition seeking more than $1,000 a month in child support from Wolfe, court records show

