ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) - A man who killed his neighbor during an early morning street robbery has been sentenced to 30 years in prison without parole.

Jimmy Kearney received his sentence Friday. The 20-year-old Elizabeth man had pleaded guilty in March to murder.

Union County prosecutors say 61-year-old Robert Rouse was walking to a train station in Elizabeth when Kearney attacked him. Kearney then ran back to his house and got a gun which he used to fatally shoot Rouse in the neck as the victim was lying in the street.

Kearney then robbed Rouse, who was on his way to take a train to his job at a factory in neighboring Middlesex County when he was attacked. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

