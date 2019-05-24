By - Associated Press - Friday, May 24, 2019

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police say the city’s last homicide may have been motivated by an argument in a tavern.

The shooting happened on the city’s north side about 11:30 p.m. Thursday. A 42-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound and lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.

Police are looking for a suspect.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide