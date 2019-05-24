MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police say the city’s last homicide may have been motivated by an argument in a tavern.
The shooting happened on the city’s north side about 11:30 p.m. Thursday. A 42-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound and lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.
Police are looking for a suspect.
