NEW YORK (AP) - New York City police say an officer shot a woman who was lunging at him with a knife.
A police spokesman says she was hospitalized and is expected to survive the shooting at about 11:30 p.m. Friday in Queens Village.
No officer was injured.
Police have no other immediate information about the violent encounter in a commercial neighborhood at 212th Street and Jamaica Avenue in Queens.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.