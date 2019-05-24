FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) - Police in Maine say a deputy tried to stop a man for speeding before he caused a fatal accident.

Oxford County Police say 23-year-old Ethan John Rioux-Poulios, of Woodstock, is responsible for the crash that killed 70-year-old John Pikiell, of Norway, on Route 26 Monday.

The Portland Press Herald reports a deputy tried to stop Rioux-Poulios, who was going 87 mph in a 55-mph zone, but lost sight of the vehicle.

Authorities say another person flagged him down and told him about the accident. Pikiell’s vehicle was hit from behind and forced off the road.

Rioux-Poulios has been charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident. Oxford County Jail officials said they don’t yet know who’s representing Rioux-Poulios.

His father’s been charged with hindering apprehension by lying to police.

___

Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com

