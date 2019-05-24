INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - An internal Indianapolis police investigation has determined that a detective didn’t violate department policies by working with USA Gymnastics‘ former chief executive to deflect criticism of the organization’s child abuse reporting policies.

The Indianapolis Star reports that the Metropolitan Police Department conducted a monthslong probe into the actions of Lt. Bruce Smith. The police supervisor, an acquaintance of ex-USA Gymnastics CEO Steve Penny, formerly ran the department’s Child Abuse Unit.

The U.S. Olympic Committee commissioned a report in December showing Smith and Penny conversed throughout the summer of 2016.

Former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State sports doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to prison in 2018 after hundreds of girls and women said he molested them as a physician.

Facing dozens of sex-abuse lawsuits, USA Gymnastics filed for bankruptcy in December.

