LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Southern California man who authorities say committed two dozen robberies has been handed a sentence that adds up to a little less than a year in prison for each one.

Michael Anthony Tapia was sentenced Thursday to 20 years to life.

Authorities say Tapia committed 24 robberies during a seven-month crime spree that began in June 2017 and took him to cities throughout Los Angeles County. He was arrested at his Pico Rivera home in 2018.

Under a deal with prosecutors, Tapia, 52, pleaded guilty to one felony count of second-degree robbery and admitted to two previous felony convictions.

He waived credit for time in jail since his arrest and agreed to pay restitution.

Tapia’s previous convictions were for a 1998 robbery and attempted robbery in 2001.

