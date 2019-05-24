LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Latest on Fatal Park Shooting (all times local):

8:15 p.m.

Los Angeles police have arrested a man they believe shot two acquaintances to death at a popular Los Angeles park as children played ball on a nearby field.

Officer Drake Madison says 31-year-old Ryan Conrad was arrested in the nearby city of Torrance at about 4:30 p.m. Friday. Conrad’s age was given earlier as 27.

Madison says no other details on the arrest are immediately available.

Police said earlier Friday they believe Conrad opened fire on two men during a brief dispute in a parking lot next to a baseball diamond at Shadow Ranch Park in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley.

One man died at the scene. The other died at a hospital after speaking briefly to police.

___

Los Angeles police are searching for a 31-year-old man they believe shot two acquaintances to death at a popular Los Angeles park as children played ball on a nearby field.

The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday at Shadow Ranch Park in the west San Fernando Valley.

Police said Friday they believe 31-year-old Ryan Conrad opened fire on the two men during a brief dispute in a parking lot next to a baseball diamond.

One man died at the scene. The other died at a hospital after speaking briefly to police.

Authorities withheld the victims’ names Friday as they attempted to contact family members.

Authorities say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. They encouraged anyone who sees him not to approach but to call police.

