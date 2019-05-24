BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The Latest on Utah Shooting-Manhunt (all times local):

4 p.m.

Authorities say they have apprehended a California man suspected of shooting and killing a motorist in northern Utah.

Idaho State Police announced on Twitter that 45-year-old Jonathan Llana of Los Angeles had been captured about 3:15 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say no injuries to law enforcement personnel or civilians have been reported.

Police had been searching for Llana since late Wednesday, when they say he shot and killed Dennis Gwyther of Salt Lake City and injured Gwyther’s passenger on Interstate 84.

Idaho troopers gave chase to Llana’s vehicle until it crashed in southern Idaho and Llana fled on foot.

11:09 a.m.

Idaho police say the manhunt continues for a man suspected of shooting and killing a motorist in northern Utah.

Idaho State Police spokesman Tim Marsano said officers from several law enforcement agencies were searching fields in rural Cassia County Friday in an effort to find 45-year-old Jonathan Llana.

The Los Angeles man is charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with the Wednesday night shooting that killed Dennis Gwyther of Salt Lake City and injured Gwyther’s passenger.

Utah officials said the two victims were heading toward Idaho on Interstate 84 in northern Utah when the suspect fired multiple rounds at their vehicle. Idaho troopers gave chase to Llana’s vehicle until it crashed into a canal in southern Idaho. Police say Llana then fled on foot.

