CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Charges have been dropped against a police recruit who was accused of threatening to kill fellow officers at his graduation ceremony in New Hampshire.

The Laconia Daily Sun reports a prosecutor dropped two criminal threatening charges against 25-year-old Noah Bealieu because he was complying with the conditions of his bail. They had been in place since he was freed on his own recognizance in December.

Beaulieu was charged after he allegedly threatened to stage a mass shooting at the Concord graduation. Court documents said Beaulieu told fellow cadets they should enter into a “suicide pact” and shoot up the ceremony. His lawyer said Beaulieu never had any intention to harm anyone.

Beaulieu, who’s been living in Connecticut, must complete 50 hours of community service, not possess firearms, and continue mental health therapy treatment.

