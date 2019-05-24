President Trump expressed regret Friday about British Prime Minister Theresa May’s announcement that she’ll resign on June 7.

“I feel badly for Theresa, I like her very much,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House. He said he’ll be seeing the prime minister on his State Visit to the United Kingdom on June 3-5, ahead of ceremonies marking the 75th anniversary of the allied D-Day invasion of Normandy in World War II.

Ms. May is quitting after being unable to forge a solution for the U.K. to leave the European Union, a decision by British voters that was cheered by Mr. Trump.

