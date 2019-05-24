SAN FERNANDO, Calif. (AP) - A 52-year-old woman accused of being the driver of a recreational vehicle that rampaged through Los Angeles streets this week has pleaded not guilty to nine felony charges.

Julie Ann Rainbird - who also uses the last name Fehlman - entered the plea Thursday in the San Fernando branch of Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Prosecutors have charged her with one count each of fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s motor vehicle while causing serious bodily injury, hit-and-run driving resulting in serious injury to another person and cruelty to an animal.

She’s also charged with three counts each of assault with a deadly weapon and hit-and-run driving resulting in injury to another person.

Two dogs were in the RV during Tuesday’s incident and one fell out during the pursuit.

