St. LOUIS (AP) - It’s been a violent start to the Memorial Day weekend in St. Louis. Police say eight separate shootings around the city since Friday have left two people dead and 10 injured.

Television station KSDK reports that the first shooting was reported just after 8 p.m. Friday, when a man fired a gun at a woman he was arguing with, grazing her leg.

Around 10 p.m., police were called to two separate shooting, including one that saw a man fatally shot in the head and another person hospitalized after being shot in the groin. Police say the other shooting occurred at a bar that injured three people.

Police say the second fatal shooting happened Saturday morning on MLK Drive, when a 25-year-old man was shot, then crashed his car.

