EASLEY, S.C. (AP) - A 71-year-old doctor in South Carolina has been accused of illegally prescribing various drugs.

WSPA-TV reports Dwight Jacobus was arrested Wednesday on 29 drug-related charges. According to warrants, he unlawfully distributed drugs, including pain relievers, muscle relaxants and sedatives.

Authorities say the alleged crimes happened between April 16, 2018, and Nov. 14, 2018, at the Foothills Bariatric and Wellness Center in Easley.

In two cases, authorities say Jacobus gave out prescriptions without documenting them, as the law requires. In at least one case, Jacobus gave out prescriptions to someone who was not listed as a patient.

Jacobus was released Thursday after posting bond. It was unknown if he’s represented by an attorney who could comment.

