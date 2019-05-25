Hillary Clinton on Friday accused President Trump of spreading “sexist trash” by sharing an edited video on social media of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat.

The former secretary of state and 2016 presidential nominee briefly discussed the doctored video during an event held by fellow Democrats in Houston, Texas.

“We have to remind Americans: we are the party that can deliver for them, but we also are the party that will stand up and protect the Constitution and address what is a very real constitutional crisis that this president has put us in,” said Mrs. Clinton.

“Just look at what’s happened in the last 24 hours. The president and his cronies have been running around spreading a doctored video of Nancy Pelosi. Now, it is sexist trash, but it is also a sign that Trump is running scared,” Mrs. Clinton continued.

Mrs. Clinton’s comments came after Mr. Trump and his personal attorney, Rudolph Giuliani, each shared manipulated videos of Ms. Pelosi on social media this week amid tensions growing between the White House and House speaker after the latter accused the president early Wednesday of being engaged in a “cover-up.”

Mr. Trump posted a clip from his Twitter account later Wednesday that he claimed to show Ms. Pelosi stammering through a recent speech, while his lawyer shared a separate video on Facebook the following day that had been slowed down to make her words seem slurred.

Mr. Trump on Friday denied knowing the videos were altered and blamed Ms. Pelosi for the latest spat.

“She made horrible statements,” he said before leaving for Japan. “She knows they’re not true. She said terrible things. So I just responded in kind.”

