MANSFIELD, Ark. (AP) - Authorities continue looking for four teenagers who escaped from an Arkansas youth prison.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the teenagers are between the ages of 14 and 16.

Capt. Philip Pevehouse, spokesman for the Sebastian County sheriff’s office, says the four escaped on Thursday by climbing a fence at the state-run juvenile treatment center in Mansfield.

Pevehouse says this is the fourth or fifth escape in the last several months, and “it’s become problematic.”

The facility has been under heavy scrutiny after several recent escape attempts, fights and allegations of staff mistreating inmates.

It’s one of five state-operated youth treatment centers that will be turned over to private management this summer after Gov. Asa Hutchinson recently resolved a controversy over bid qualifications.

