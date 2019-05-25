Two men were found dead following an unsuccessful attempt to “jump” their car over an open drawbridge in Louisiana, authorities said Friday.

The Louisiana State Police said that Texas residents Alejandro Cazares, 23, and Roberto Alejandro Moreno, 32, were killed early Friday following the failed stunt.

In a press release, authorities detailed how they determined the two men met their demise:

“The initial investigation revealed that Cazares was traveling south on LA Hwy 384 in a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze when he came to a pontoon bridge that was closed to vehicular traffic to allow a boat to pass on the Intracoastal Waterway. According to a witness, the passenger (Moreno) exited the vehicle and pushed the gate arm up. Cazares drove under the gate and picked up Moreno before proceeding towards the ramp located at the end of the bridge. After stopping briefly, Cazares placed the vehicle in reverse then accelerated forward in an attempt to ‘jump’ the ramp of the bridge. The vehicle became airborne, landed in the waterway, and sank to the bottom.”

“Cazares was unable to exit the vehicle, and Moreno was located outside of the submerged vehicle,” said the press release.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. at the Black Bayou Bridge in Calcasieu Parish, around six miles south of Lake Charles, according to authorities.

Toxicology samples were taken for analysis, and the incident remains under investigation, according to the state police.

