SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a woman driving the wrong way on a Detroit-area freeway has caused a crash that killed her and a child in another vehicle.

Michigan State Police officials say the 23-year-old Ann Arbor woman was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of M-14 early Saturday in Washtenaw County’s Superior Township. She struck a car head-on, killing a girl in that vehicle.

Investigators say two others in the car that was hit were critically hurt. Two more passengers had minor injuries.

The crash closed the freeway’s eastbound lanes in the area for several hours.

