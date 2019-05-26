ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) - Police say three people shot inside their home in the Minneapolis suburb of St. Louis Park are expected to survive.
Police say the shooting happened at about 4:45 a.m. Sunday and the victims drove themselves about a mile to seek help before encountering officers and paramedics.
No one has been arrested and St. Louis Park spokeswoman Jacque Smith told the Star Tribune the victims may have known the suspect or suspects. She says the victims’ injuries are not life-threatening.
___
Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.