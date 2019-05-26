Yes, there are some out there who remember that Memorial Day is not a symbol for mattress sales and backyard barbecues alone. Country music great Charlie Daniels recalls praying for the troops as a boy during World War II in a church “packed to the rafters.”

Mr. Daniels also has a few words about the contemporary climate.

“It’s frustrating these days when we have people who are obviously enemies of America and our ally, Israel, serving in the halls of power. It is also frustrating when elected officials put their personal feelings and the goals of their political parties ahead of the good of our nation,” he writes in his column for CNS.com.

“Is that what so many brave men and women gave their lives for? So that while our nation faces so many dangers, so many dedicated enemies, so many domestic problems that a bunch of self-righteous empty suits insult their sacrifice by tearing apart the nation these brave men and women paid the ultimate price to defend? Shame on you, Congress. Shame on you, Senate,” he continues.

“A million plus American citizens have given their all to give you the privilege of serving this great nation. Only two things protect America, and it’s not the kindergarten classes on Capitol Hill. It’s not political correctness. It’s the grace of Almighty God and the United States military are the two things that protect America. And the day we stop honoring either one is the day we’re going down,” Mr. Daniels advises.

UH-OH: THE DEMOCRATIC AGE FACTOR

With 24 candidates in the mix, the Democratic choice for president is complicated. Very complicated.

When asked about the ideal age for a president, 88% of Democrats prefer someone in their 40s through their 60s, with nearly half (47%) saying the best age for a president is “in their 50s.” So says a Pew Research Center poll of nearly 6,000 Democrats.

“Two of the Democratic Party’s best-known candidates, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, are in their 70s, yet only 3% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents say this is the best age range for a president. And just 6% say it would be ideal for a president to be in their 30s,” the survey said.

‘NO ONE IS SURE WHAT IT IS’

As far as the news media is concerned, there is a “rebirth of socialism,” and many journalists are happy to write trend stories that muddle the reality of the phenomenon.

“Socialism is in vogue because no one is sure what it is. The classic definition of abolishing private property, a planned economy, and collective ownership of the means of production no longer applies,” writes Matthew Continetti, editor-in-chief of The Washington Free Beacon.

“More people today believe that socialism means ‘equality’ than ‘government control.’ Six percent told Gallup that socialism is ‘talking to people’ or ‘being social.’ The same Gallup poll that found 40 percent of the public has a positive view of socialism, however you define it, also discovered large majorities in favor of the free market leading the way on innovation, the distribution of wealth, the economy overall, and wages, and smaller majorities for free-market approaches to higher education and health care. Americans are very bad socialists,” Mr. Continetti continues.

“And socialists know it. That’s why their most prominent spokesmen frame their domestic agendas in the language of the welfare state and social democracy, even as they celebrate, excuse, or defend socialist authoritarians abroad,” he says.

PAUSE A MOMENT ON MONDAY

Two events of note on Memorial Day.

“As a free people, we have a sacred duty to remember the courageous warriors who have made the ultimate sacrifice to ensure that our great country would endure. It is our responsibility to strive to ensure that their noble acts of dedication to our country and the cause of freedom were not in vain and to comfort the families they have left behind,” President Trump says in a proclamation asking Americans to pray for peace at 11 a.m.

“Today, as we unite in eternal gratitude for the sacrifices of these extraordinary Americans, let us also offer a prayer for lasting peace,” he said.

He also asks the public to “observe in their own way” the national Moment of Remembrance for the fallen at 3 p.m.

“On Memorial Day, we humbly honor these incredible patriots and firmly renew our abiding commitment to uphold the principles for which they laid down their lives,” Mr. Trump said.

POLL DU JOUR

• 34% of Americans will stay home and relax on Memorial Day; 34% of Republicans, 30% of independents and 40% of Democrats agree.

• 22% will have a cookout or picnic; 28% of Republicans, 19% of independents and 23% of Democrats agree.

• 16% have no particular plans; 15% of Republicans, 17% of independents and 16% of Democrats agree.

• 15% will do household chores; 15% of Republicans, 13% of independents and 16% of Democrats agree.

• 10% will go to work; 11% of Republicans, 11% of independents and 8% of Democrats agree.

• 8% will visit a grave site; 12% of Republicans, 7% of independents and 6% of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted May 18-21; the survey offered multiple choices to respondents.

