LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Las Vegas man is accused of attempted murder for allegedly driving over his estranged girlfriend after she attended the Electric Daisy Carnival against his wishes.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say 20-year-old Ryan Mansour remains jailed on $25,000 bond.

They say Mansour told officers he left his job at a movie theater early Tuesday after seeing pictures of his girlfriend at the festival online.

According to the arrest report obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Mansour and the victim quarreled before he ran over her in a parking lot.

The report says Mansour didn’t do it on purpose, but admitted he was full of rage.

The woman suffered a broken leg, broken arm, broken pelvis, lacerated liver and collapsed lung.

Her name and age were redacted from the police report.

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com

