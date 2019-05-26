PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The Portland Police Bureau says a 44-year-old man found dead in the Lents neighborhood of Portland had been shot to death.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports an autopsy confirmed that Sergey Peshkove of Portland died from gunshot wounds.
His body was found Friday morning in the front yard of a home.
Homicide detectives are asking people with information on the shooting to contact them.
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com
