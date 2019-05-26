BAGHDAD — Saudi Arabia says a bomb-carrying drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeted another airport in the kingdom amid a series of such attacks.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency late Sunday reported the targeting of Jizan Regional Airport earlier that morning.

That comes after the Iranian-allied Houthis claimed the attack on Jizan, saying on its Al-Masirah satellite news channel it launched a Qasef-2K drone. It has attacked another airport multiple times and an oil pipeline amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition fighting against the Houthis, Col. Turki al-Maliki, said the military intercepted and destroyed the drone. Saudi state TV published images of debris it said belonged to the drone.

He said the attack targeted an airport “being used daily by thousands of Saudis and expatriates without any regard for international humanitarian law and its customary rules, which gives special protection to civilian objects.”

Saudi Arabia has faced widespread international criticism over airstrikes in Yemen striking markets and hospitals, killing civilians.

