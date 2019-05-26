TOKYO — President Donald Trump says he has a good feeling about getting North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons.

Speaking Monday alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, Trump said the U.S. has come a long way with North Korea. He says “we’ll see what happens,” but that he’s built respect with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Kim did fire off a series of short-range missile tests earlier this month that national security adviser John Bolton says violated U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Trump says, though, that he personally feels that lots of good things will come with North Korea and he hopes that “something constructive can be done.”

