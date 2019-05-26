TOKYO — President Donald Trump made history Monday under a blazing, hot sun at Japan’s Imperial Palace, becoming the first world leader to meet the new emperor of Japan.

Emperor Naruhito ascended to the throne on May 1, opening what is called the era of “Reiwa,” or “beautiful harmony.” Trump’s “state call” opened with handshakes and greetings from Naruhito and his wife, Empress Masako.

The president, who is on a four-day state visit, was the center of attention at an outdoor welcome ceremony full of pomp and pageantry. The couples stood on a raised platform as the national anthems of both countries were played.

Trump then walked by himself down a red carpet and stood at attention atop another platform, listening to a military band. Then he continued down the red carpet to review Japanese troops while Naruito and both men’s wives held back.

Trump showed little emotion, but waved near schoolchildren feverishly waving U.S. and Japanese flags. Some of the children suffered from the heat and were later seen siting with cups of water and cool compresses on their foreheads.

Trump and Naruhito each greeted a long line of officials in each other’s delegations before everyone went back inside the palace.

No public words were spoken.

After his visit with Japan’s new emperor, Trump went Tokyo’s official state guest house meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Trump, Abe and their respective teams will be meeting Monday and having lunch together. Trump and Abe will also be participating in a joint press conference at Akasaka Palace.

It’s the second lengthy day of meetings for the pair, who spent Sunday playing golf together, taking in a sumo match and having a couples dinner with their wives.

Trump will be attending a state banquet in his honor Monday evening, and participating in a Memorial Day event Tuesday before heading home.

