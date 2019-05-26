NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Police Department says a woman was killed and a man injured after a stabbing attack in their home.
Police responded to the house on Garden Street in Brooklyn shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday.
They found the 71-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds in her chest, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities identified her as Maria Rodriguez.
Her 87-year-old husband had been stabbed in the chest and slashed on his arms. He was taken to the hospital.
No arrests have been made.
