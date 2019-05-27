RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian authorities say 42 inmates have been found dead at three different prisons in the capital of the northern state of Amazonas, a day after 15 prisoners died in a riot at a fourth prison in the city.

The Amazonas state prison agency says the 42 prisoners found dead Monday at prisons in Manaus all showed signs of asphyxia.

On Sunday, state officials reported that 15 inmates were killed during a prison riot at a fourth jail in Manaus. That was the scene of a riot in January 2017 left 56 dead.

