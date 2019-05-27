RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Sheriff’s officials are investigating the death of a man found near the interstate in Pennington County.
Authorities say the body of 45-year-old Justin Johnson, from Hulett, Wyoming was found Sunday evening near some railroad tracks.
The circumstances of his death remain under investigation. An autopsy is scheduled this week to determine a cause of death.
