President Trump slammed former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Monday while on a trip to Japan, calling Mr. Biden “a disaster” and agreeing with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s characterization of the Democratic presidential candidate as “low IQ.”

“Kim Jong-un made a statement that Joe Biden is a low IQ individual. He probably is, based on his record. I think I agree with him on that,” Mr. Trump said at a press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo.

The president also heavily criticized the Obama administration’s foreign policy on North Korea and Iran, especially the Iranian nuclear deal, from which Mr. Trump withdrew the U.S. In response to a reporter’s question, Mr. Trump said he wasn’t siding with a dictator over a former U.S. vice president.

“I don’t take sides as to who I’m in favor of, who I’m not,” Mr. Trump said. “But I can tell you that Joe Biden was a disaster. His administration with President Obama, they were basically a disaster when it came to so many things.”

I’m not a fan.”

Mr. Biden is leading in polls for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. In a tweet Sunday night, the former vice president shared a campaign message: “Everybody knows who Donald Trump is, we have to let them know who we are. We choose hope over fear. Truth over lies. And unity over division.”

