President Trump said in Japan Monday he has a different view than his national security adviser, John R. Bolton, about North Korea’s recent missile tests, saying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un might simply be seeking attention.

At a press conference in Tokyo with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Mr. Trump was asked about Mr. Bolton’s assertion that North Korea’s recent short-range missile launches violated U.N. Security Council resolutions.

“I view it differently,” Mr. Trump told reporters. “Perhaps he [Mr. Kim] wants to get attention and perhaps not. Who knows?”

He added of the North Korean leader, “He is very smart, and he gets it well.”

North Korea’s foreign ministry said Monday that Mr. Bolton is “inordinately ignorant” to argue that the recent missile tests violated United Nations resolutions, calling the tests “normal military exercises.”

The president said he is in “no rush” for a denuclearization deal with Pyongyang because sanctions are in place, and American hostages have been returned by North Korea.

Mr. Trump said Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons tests and ballistic missile launches “seems to have stopped, only time will tell.”

“Let’s see if something constructive can be done,” he said. “If you look back at the last two years, it’s been a big difference. No rocket testing, no nuclear testing.”

Asked if he has confidence in Mr. Bolton, the president replied, “Yes, I do.”

Mr. Abe, who shares Mr. Bolton’s concerns about the missile launches, downplayed the matter publicly and pointed to the president’s historic outreach to North Korea.

“He cracked open the shell of distrust,” Mr. Abe said twice. “This was a new approach, which I welcome.”

The topic of North Korea was at the forefront during the three-day visit by the president and first lady Melania Trump to Japan to mark the ascension of the new emperor, Naruhito. The Trumps exchanged gifts with the emperor and his wife on their “state call,” the first by any world leader.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Abe and their wives also met with Japanese families of those abducted by North Korea decades ago. Many held photos of relatives who had been abducted by North Korea.

It was Mr. Trump’s second meeting about the families, and he said the issue is “very much on my mind.” Mr. Abe thanked the president for raising the issue with Mr. Kim at his second denuclearization summit in Vietnam in late February, a meeting that ended abruptly without any agreement.

“I personally think that lots of good things will come with North Korea, I feel that,” Mr. Trump said. “I may be right I may be wrong, but I feel that. There’s a good respect built, maybe a great respect built between the United States and North Korea.”

