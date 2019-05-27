NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Florida authorities are investigating a stabbing in which they say a man killed another before taking his own life.
The Broward County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday that deputies responded to a possible domestic violence call.
When they arrived, they found a man had stabbed himself, a man and a woman. All three were taken to a hospital, where the suspect and the male stabbing victim died. The woman remained in the hospital Sunday.
