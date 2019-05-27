The family of Sen. John McCain rebuked a Democratic presidential-primary hopeful Monday for trying to use the late senator’s name as a political cudgel against President Trump.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota told a Democratic town-hall meeting over the weekend that she heard McCain recite the names of foreign dictators during Mr. Trump’s 2017 presidential inauguration.
McCain “knew more than any of what we were facing as a nation, he understood it,” she told voters in Iowa, according to CNN. “He knew because he knew [Mr. Trump] more than any of us did.”
Daughter Meghan McCain called foul Monday.
“On behalf of the entire McCain family — @amyklobuchar please be respectful to all of us and leave my father’s legacy and memory out of presidential politics,” she wrote on Twitter.
Ms. Klobuchar had no immediate public response.
