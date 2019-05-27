With 24 candidates in the running, the Democratic choice for president is complicated. When a pair of the front-runners are of a certain age, the situation grows even more complex.

“When asked about the ideal age for a president, 88% of Democrats prefer someone in their 40s through their 60s, with nearly half (47%) saying the best age for a president is “in their 50s,” according to a Pew Research Center poll of nearly 6,000 Democrats.

“Two of the Democratic Party’s best-known candidates, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, are in their 70s, yet only 3% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents say this is the best age range for a president. And just 6% say it would be ideal for a president to be in their 30s,” the survey said, referring to Vice President Joseph R. Biden and Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont.

Former Democratic Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama were 46 and 47, respectively, when they took office.

In the current presidential race, Mr. Biden is 76 and Mr. Sanders is 77 while South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is 37 and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii is 38.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.