By - Associated Press - Monday, May 27, 2019

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Tucson police say a 17-year-old boy died when he was shot while a friend showed him a loaded gun.

The shooting happened on Sunday afternoon and the boy has been identified as Roman Serna.

Police say another teenager was showing Serna a loaded firearm when it went off. Serna later died at the hospital.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide