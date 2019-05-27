TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Tucson police say a 17-year-old boy died when he was shot while a friend showed him a loaded gun.
The shooting happened on Sunday afternoon and the boy has been identified as Roman Serna.
Police say another teenager was showing Serna a loaded firearm when it went off. Serna later died at the hospital.
