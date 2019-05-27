BERLIN (AP) — The Austrian parliament voted Monday to oust Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and his ministers, paving the way for a caretaker government before a new election in which the young leader and his party could emerge strengthened.

Parliament needed only a majority vote to pass the measure proposed by the opposition Social Democrats to oust Kurz and his Austrian People’s Party.

Kurz pulled the plug on his coalition with the far-right Freedom Party earlier this month after a video emerged showing the Freedom Party’s leader appearing to be offering favors to a purported Russian investor. That prompted the Social Democrat’s motion to remove Kurz and his party from government as well.

A new election is planned for September.

The vote comes a day after Kurz’s party emerged strengthened in European elections.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.