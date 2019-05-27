TOKYO — President Donald Trump landed aboard a Japanese destroyer south of Tokyo where he was greeted by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Japanese forces.

Speaking on the deck of the J.S. Kaga docked at Yokosuka, Abe spoke of the strong alliance between the United States and Japan. Abe says the fact that he and Trump are standing together on the ship is evidence of the “robust” nature of that alliance.

Trump had an American-style greeting for Japanese forces when he saw them aboard their warship near Tokyo.

Trump told them “Happy Memorial Day!” – a message that seemed more fitting for Americans back home who were honoring those killed while defending the United States.

Trump, who was joined by first lady Melania Trump, thanked the Japanese forces and said they had been honored to meet Japan’s new emperor and empress. He also sent condolences to those injured when a man swinging a knife attacked commuters waiting at a crowded bus stop on Tuesday just outside Tokyo, injuring 19 people.

