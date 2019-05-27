President Trump addressed U.S. sailors and Marines in Japan for Memorial Day late Monday, praising them as “the face of American strength and power in the Pacific.”

Speaking aboard the U.S.S. Wasp, an amphibious assault ship at Yokosuka Naval Base, the president said the U.S. Seventh Fleet provides a vital security role for America and Japan.

“You face down terrorism and render aid in the wake of devastating natural disasters,” the president said. “You defend your homeland and our allies against missile attack. You defend our freedom, our families, and you defend our great American flag. We stand with you, now and forever.”

Mr. Trump didn’t mention nearby North Korea, which has conducted a series of short-range missile tests earlier this month. But Pyongyang’s weapons program was a main subject of his talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The president’s address to the troops took place Tuesday morning, local time in Japan, shortly before he began his flight back to Washington. He said the U.S.-Japan alliance “has never been stronger.”

“My administration is committed to making sure that America’s military strength remains second to none,” the president said.

