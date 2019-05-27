SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) - Spokane Valley deputies arrested a woman after she attacked her neighbors with a knife, stabbing one man in the chest.

Deputies were called to an apartment at about 5:20 p.m. Sunday on a report that Carole Cady was having mental health issues and was threatening people at the complex.

An adult man told police he heard Cady yelling and saw her holding a shovel in one hand and a knife in the other. He feared she would assault another resident who was nearby.

Police say the man and another resident caught up to Cady. She dropped the shovel but she stabbed at the men wildly with the knife, hitting one in the chest.

Deputies took her to the Spokane County Jail where she was booked on two counts of assault.

