WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Authorities in Delaware say they have arrested a 12-year-old boy who was seen driving a stolen car in the early hours of the morning.
Wilmington police say an officer who was on patrol about 3:45 a.m. on May 17 spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
Additional patrol units located the car and the driver. The 12-year-old was charged with theft over $1,500 and released to a parent after being arraigned.
