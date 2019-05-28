DEERFIELD, N.Y. (AP) - Police in upstate New York are investigating a shooting that left two people dead.

It happened at about 3 p.m. Tuesday at a dilapidated Oneida County house in Deerfield.

State police tell the Observer-Dispatch of Utica the male and female victims were in a garage area of the home when they were shot.

Police say the male managed to escape the scene and go to a hospital where he died.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the owner of the home is in custody and is being questioned.

No other information was immediately provided.

