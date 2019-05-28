TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Another mass shooting in New Jersey’s capital city has left one person dead and five others wounded.
Police said five men and a woman were injured by gunfire late Monday night and that one of the men died after being taken to a hospital.
Monday night’s shooting occurred about a half-mile from the site of a drive-by shooting early Saturday. Authorities said two men fired from a car outside a bar, injuring 10 people.
No arrests have been made in either attack.
Authorities are investigating whether the two incidents are related.
