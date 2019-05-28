FRESNO, Calif. — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says words matter and she’s gotten death threats after hateful messages about her have aired.

The New York Democrat tweeted Tuesday after a minor league baseball team in California aired a Memorial Day video that lumped her image with those of Kim Jong Un and Fidel Castro.

The Fresno Bee says the Fresno Grizzlies apologized to Ocasio-Cortez for the scoreboard video that was broadcast during Monday night’s doubleheader.

The video was called a Memorial Day tribute and featured patriotic images playing behind images of President Ronald Reagan’s first inaugural speech. Toward the end, when Reagan mentions “enemies of freedom,” the video shows images of Kim, Castro and Ocasio-Cortez.

The team says the slap was unintentional and says it failed to properly vet the video it found on YouTube.

