PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona is joining a growing movement of states extending the rights of child sexual-abuse victims to sue their alleged assailants.
Gov. Doug Ducey, key lawmakers and abuse victims celebrated the legislation in a news conference Tuesday.
On Monday, Ducey signed legislation allowing victims to sue until their 30th birthday. It also opens an 18-month window for victims to sue even if they’ve missed the deadline. They’ll also be able to go after any church, youth group or other institution that they say turned a blind eye.
Ducey says he’ll create a task force to find other ways the state can help sex-abuse victims.
New York, New Jersey and Montana have all extended the statute of limitations for child sex abuse this year, and Texas is considering it.
