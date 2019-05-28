WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island man charged in connection with a January shooting that led to the victim’s death months later is heading to court.

Woonsocket police say Claude Holland is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday on charges including murder and discharge of firearm while committing a crime of violence.

Police say the 26-year-old Holland, of Woonsocket, shot 40-year-old Christopher Archambault in the city on Jan. 13.

Archambault survived but was paralyzed from the waist down.

He died on May 16, and an autopsy determined that Archambault died of complications from the shooting.

Holland was arrested Saturday in North Smithfield and has been in custody since. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer.

Police think Archambault was targeted and it was not a random shooting.

