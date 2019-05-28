Sen. Bernard Sanders on Monday invoked his own opposition to the Iraq War on Monday as he expressed concerns that President Trump is moving toward an armed conflict against Iran.

At a presidential campaign stop in Rollinsford, New Hampshire, Mr. Sanders of Vermont said that during his decades in Congress, “the most important vote that I have ever cast and the most important fight that I have ever waged was in opposition to the war in Iraq,” according to fosters.com.

He expressed a similar sentiment during a stop in Warner, Fox News reported.

“Right now if you can believe it, Trump and his people in his administration apparently have learned nothing from that horrific war in Iraq,” Mr. Sanders said. “And you have (National Security Adviser) John Bolton and others talking about the need to go to war in Iran.”

“If you think the war in Iraq was a disaster, my strong belief is a war with Iran would be much worse. … Not only would a war with Iran be a disaster, it happens to be unconstitutional,” he said.

Mr. Sanders is scheduled to campaign in New Hampshire on Tuesday as well.

The senator had highlighted his opposition to the 2003 Iraq War during his unsuccessful bid for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination against Hillary Clinton, who initially voted for the invasion.

Joseph R. Biden Jr., another 2020 presidential candidate, also voted in 2002 for the invasion of Iraq while he was in the U.S. Senate.

A Politico/Morning Consult poll released earlier this month found that while Democratic respondents viewed Mr. Biden’s experience in the Senate and as President Barack Obama’s vice president as a positive, about three in 10 said they were turned off by his support for the Iraq War.

