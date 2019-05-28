Democratic presidential candidate Joseph R. Biden responded Tuesday to President Trump endorsing a statement over the weekend by North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un that Mr. Biden is “a low-IQ individual.”

“The president’s comments are beneath the dignity of this office,” said a spokeswoman for the former vice president. “To be on foreign soil, on Memorial Day, and to side repeatedly with a murderous dictator against a fellow American and former vice president speaks for itself.

“And it’s part of a pattern of embracing autocrats at the expense of our institutions — whether taking Putin’s word at face value in Helsinki or exchanging ‘love letters’ with Kim Jong-Un,” the spokeswoman said.

Mr. Trump said Monday during a press conference in Tokyo that he agreed with Mr. Kim’s statement that “Joe Biden is a low-IQ individual.”

“I can tell you that Joe Biden was a disaster, his administration with President Obama, they were basically a disaster when it came to so many things,” Mr. Trump said later in the press conference. “Whether it was economy, whether it was military, defense, no matter what it was. They had a lot of problems. So I’m not a fan.”



