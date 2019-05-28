Sen. Cory A. Booker, one of the Democratic presidential hopefuls who swung through the early state of Iowa over the weekend, says he’s the “tortoise” and not the “hare” in the 2020 race.

“The numbers that I look at are very different than the numbers that you look at,” the senator from New Jersey said, according to NJTV news. “The numbers that I look at say that we’re doing incredibly well. … I love the process we’re in. It is a long game, and we are the tortoise not the hare in this race.”

Mr. Booker, who is trying to emphasize a message of unity amid calls from the far left to confront and impeach President Trump, has struggled so far to break through in a big way in polling in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

“We are for each other, and we are for America. We are for each other. It’s not, as a party, we cannot define ourselves by just beating Republicans. That’s not the call of this moment. We’re called to unite Americans in the cause of our country,” he said.

Mr. Booker said over the weekend that the election is about more than getting rid of Mr. Trump.

“This election, I get a little frustrated, I have to admit to everybody,” he said in Burlington, The New York Times reported. “A lot of people want to say this election is just about getting rid of Donald Trump. That’s the floor, not the ceiling.”

After his swing through Iowa, Mr. Booker is scheduled to make several appearances in the early presidential state of Nevada on Tuesday.

